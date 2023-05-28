Akwesasne Travel Presents 2nd Annual Art Market & Juried Show

Celebration is set for July 2, 2023 at Generations Park

AKWESASNE – Akwesasne Travel is pleased to announce the 2023 Akwesasne Art Market & Juried Show will take place Sunday, July 2 at Generations Park. The event celebrates the outstanding creative talent that exists within our special community, and showcases Akwesasne as a vibrant destination for the arts.

The market will buzz all day long with live music by the River Mohawks, Jake Adams & Crosswinds, and special performances by Bear Fox, Feryn King, and Karionhianonha Francis. The lineup of demonstrators includes black ash basketmakers Carrie Hill and Angello Johnson, among others. The lively art and food scene offers a chance to see traditional and contemporary cultural artforms up close, purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from makers, and support our local economy.

The juried art show will award over $10,000 across 12 diverse categories such as pottery, sculpture, beadwork, quillwork, quilts and textiles, painting, and more. In addition, five Judge’s Choice nods and the much-anticipated Best in Show honor will be awarded. New this year is a youth category for emerging artists age 17 and under.

“We’re very excited to showcase the incredible artistic talent of Akwesasró:non,” said Penny Peters, manager of Akwesasne Travel. “Our goal is to enhance our community’s art and culture scene, and hopefully inspire younger generations with confidence to pursue the arts.”

Akwesasne’s most outstanding artists will be on-hand throughout the day. Rising star Kiera Pyke, creator of Ice Fishing, the stunning porcupine quill medallion showcased on this year’s event poster, took Best in Show at Akwesasne’s inaugural juried show in 2022. She recently won Best of Show at the Seneca Iroquois National Museum’s Spring Art Show, and her work has been featured at SWAIA in Santa Fe, New Mexico and the Heard Museum Juried Show in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last year’s Akwesasne Art Market & Juried Show was a resounding success. More than 50 artists entered the juried show, while 80 vendors participated in the market. Youth smoke dancers opened the ceremonial unveiling of four commissioned sculptures to be installed at Akwesasne’s Skén:nen Park. Some 95 percent of the event costs went back into the local economy, a boon for Akwesasne’s emerging tourism and economic development initiatives.

“Our community is very proud and supportive of one another,” said Raeann Adams, community planner in the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office of Economic Development. “Our tourism initiatives are designed with the community in mind. With this event, we are supporting Akwesasne’s sustainable growth, economic development, and cultural heritage preservation.”

The 2023 Akwesasne Art Market & Juried Show is free and open to the public.

Additional information:

How to get there:

Generations Park is centrally located off NY-37 at 30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Akwesasne, New York. Free on-site parking is available, with a reserved lot for elders.

About Akwesasne Travel:

Akwesasne Travel is the official Destination Marketing and Management Organization (DMMO) for Akwesasne and is based out of the Office of Economic Development of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe located in Akwesasne, New York.

