All FORE the new Dundas Manor!

There were some long drives, chips and putts at two special golf events in support of the new Dundas Manor. And the results are much more impressive than some of the golf scores!

‘Swinging for Seniors’ was held at Cloverdale Links Golf Course over four consecutive days. When it was all over, $18,542.55 had been raised for the new home through golf games, crazy challenges, raffles and a donation from Cloverdale Links owners Gib and Elsie Patterson.

“I wish to thank the volunteers and sponsors who made this event a success,” noted Tom Clapp, one of the organizers. “It was an enjoyable event which the committee had a lot of fun doing.”

“The Manor is an important part of health care in the area. We believe in supporting our community – and we’re happy to help fundraise to build the new home!” added Gib & Elsie Patterson. “We are looking forward to a bigger and better golf tournament for the new Dundas Manor next year!”

Thank you to members of the organizing committee and the following sponsors: Louis’ Restaurant; John Thompson Electric; Jason Munro Plumbing; Swish Inc.; Dundas Milk Producers, and golf pro Kurtis Barkley.

A few weeks later, two events were held at the Cedar Glen Golf Course – the Gnomeo & Juliet Golf Tournament, followed by a Drive-In Breakfast. The course was alive with gnomes as 72 golfers joined in the fun. The next day, classic cars were on display at the drive-in breakfast, with donations to the Dundas Manor campaignand Community Food Share. In all, $2,000 was raised for our region’s new long-term care home.

“I saw the gnomes’ fundraiser on Facebook and thought it looked like a lot of fun!” explained organizer Melissa Laplante from Cedar Glen. “I tried to come up with a way to incorporate the gnomes into a fundraiser here at the course. There is no better charity to support than building a new Dundas Manor! We could all need it someday.”

“Thank you to all the organizers, sponsors and volunteers who made all these events such a great success – and so fun,” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “We are so grateful to those in our community who are jumping on board – or in this case, hitting ‘em straight – to support our campaign.”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.