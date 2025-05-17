ALUS Ontario East Hosting Agri-Action Soil Health Workshop for Farmers

Farmers looking for a down-to-earth way to learn about maintaining and enhancing their soil health are invited to a free lunch-and-learn Agri-Action workshop hosted by ALUS Ontario East on June 11 at a South Dundas farm.

“This workshop aims to connect farmers with the tools, resources, expertise, and funding to improve their operations’ soil, retain valuable nutrients, explore different best management practices, and grow their roles as land stewards,” says Brendan Jacobs, program coordinator for ALUS Ontario East. “We encourage farmers to join us for this opportunity to dig deeper into the fascinating science of soil health.”

As space is limited, farmers are asked to pre-register online at ALUSOntarioEast.ca. The free event begins at 10 am and concludes with a pizza lunch at noon. Williamsburg farmers Ron and Brenda Toonders are hosting the workshop at their cash crop and dairy operation, Yolanda Farms.

“The Toonders have been ALUS participants for years and are eager to share their success with switchgrass; a hardy, perennial, native plant with deep roots that can thrive in fields with less-than-ideal soil conditions,” adds Jacobs.

The workshop will touch on topics such as do-it-yourself soil tests, cover crops, agronomic tools, and funding programs available through local conservation authorities.

ALUS is a national charitable organization helping farmers and ranchers build nature-based solutions on their land to build climate resilience and enhance biodiversity for the benefit of communities and future generations. ALUS Ontario East operates within the jurisdictions of the South Nation and Raisin Region Conservation Authorities and several adjacent areas. It is governed by a Partnership Advisory Committee made up of representatives from the agricultural community. ALUS participants receive an annual payment for every acre enrolled in the program.

Support for the event is also being provided by the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s Agri-Action Land Stewardship Program, which is funded by the Canada Water Agency and by the Government of Ontario.