June 30, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 01 min on June 27, 2024
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Amazing Volunteers—We can’t thank you enough!
Service pin recipients included: (back row, l-r): Tara Fawcett, Marie-Claire Ivanski, Lynn Dillabough, Ross Bennett, Janet Hyndman, Bev Beck and Karen Graham and (front row, l-r): Norah Martel, Margaret Countryman, Lois Smith and Ann Barkley. (Missing: Brenda Pascoe and David Scharf) (Photo : submitted photo)

Every day at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH), we are grateful for the volunteers who provide support to patients, families and staff membersthroughout the hospital. They are an essential part of our care team. And they also raise thousands of dollars for hospital equipment each year and provide bursaries to local high school graduates.

Recently, the WDMH Leadership team hosted an appreciation luncheon to officially thank the volunteers for their amazing work. The afternoon included lunch and entertainment – and, of course, cupcakes!

As part of the festivities, 13 volunteers were recognized for their service. Congratulations and thank you to:

5 Years of Service:

Marie-Claire Ivanski

10 Years of Service:

Ross Bennett

Lynn Dillabough

Brenda Pascoe

David Scharf

15 Years of Service:

Janice Hyndman

Bev Beck

Norah Martel

Ann Barkley

20 Years of Service:

Karen Graham

Lois Smith

25 Years of Service:

Tara Fawcett

30 Years of Service:

Margaret Countryman

WDMH CEO Cholly Boland thanked the volunteers for everything they do: “We can’t thank our volunteers often enough. Whether it’s the thousands of hours they work at WDMH or the thousands of dollars they raise for WDMH, we couldn’t operate a hospital without our volunteers. They are truly priceless!”

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, WDMH at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

