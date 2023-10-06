AMPS ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NEW DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING ON KAWEHNO:KE

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service is pleased to share exciting news about an upcoming development that will enhance the safety and security of our community. The Department of Public Safety is in the process of constructing a new building on Kawehno:ke at 41 Buckshot Road.

“This project is a significant step toward ensuring our residents’ continued safety and well-being,” said Chief of Police Shawn Dulude.

KEY DETAILS 1. The Department of Public Safety includes the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS), Compliance, Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance (AMA), Emergency Measures (Emergency Operations Centre – EOC) and Central Dispatch.

2. The current main headquarters will become an AMPS substation in Kana:takon (St. Regis, QC). While the new building on Kawehno:ke will become the main headquarters for investigators and the executive police leadership team, we want to assure our Kana:takon residents that AMPS will maintain a solid presence in Kana:takon. This substation will continue to provide essential law enforcement services to our community, ensuring a prompt response to any emergency situations while also providing much needed office space for other Mohawk Council programs.

3. The SAVE (Marine) Team will remain in Kana:takon and continue to regularly report for duty at the boathouse. AMPS also has a fully operational substation in Tsi Snaihne (Snye, QC) for patrol officers and shared office space for victim services program.

4. The structure is built at 41 Buckshot Road, Kawehno:ke (Cornwall Island, ON). The process of retrofitting the building will begin in October with an issue to tender.

5. This new building and garage will also be used for the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance (AMA) as a substation, as well as a training building with an indoor range for officers. Currently, the AMPS must leave Akwesasne and lease facilities for training and yearly qualifications.

BENEFITS OF THE NEW POLICE STATION Enhanced Public Safety: Improved facilities can help law enforcement agencies respond more effectively to emergencies, reducing response times and increasing public safety.

Modernized Infrastructure: The current police headquarters in Kana:takon lacks the necessary infrastructure for modern policing, such as updated technology, communication systems, fibre optic internet and sufficient evidence storage facilities. The new building can integrate advanced security systems, surveillance cameras, and evidence-handling technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Increased Officer Morale: A well-designed, comfortable, and safe work environment can boost the morale of police officers, leading to higher job satisfaction and potentially better community relations.

Community Engagement: The new building will be designed to include community spaces, meeting rooms, and other facilities that promote positive interactions between law enforcement and the community.

Increased Efficiency: State-of-the-art facilities can streamline administrative processes, evidence handling, and record management, leading to improved efficiency in law enforcement operations.

Improved Security: Up-to-date security features and design elements can enhance the safety of both officers and detainees. Holding cells and interview rooms will be equipped with modern security measures to prevent escapes and protect individuals in custody.

Future Planning: Planning for future growth allows for scalability, ensuring that the building can accommodate an increasing population and evolving public safety needs.

TIMELINE Construction of the new police station on Kawehno:ke is expected to commence in the coming months, with a planned completion date of June 2025.

We understand that you may have questions or concerns about this development. We invite you to send them to info.amps@akwesasne.ca , where we can address any inquiries. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service values your input and aims to ensure that this transition is as seamless as possible.