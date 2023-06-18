Annual General Meeting Will Celebrate 75 Years of Caring

Dr. Gerry Rosenquist (Photo : WDMH)

Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is celebrating its 75th birthday this year and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will provide an opportunity to reflect on the past year as well as reminisce about seven decades of caring for local communities.

The AGM will be held on Tuesday, June 27th at 6:00 pm at St. Clare’s Anglican Church in Winchester.

Dr. Gerry Rosenquist will be the guest speaker at the AGM, sharing memories about WDMH over his 50+ year career.  “I have always loved working at WDMH. Not because of the building or the physical facilities but mostly because of the excellent service, care, and compassion it provided,” he says. “I felt like I was part of a family that lived and worked there, and it has never lost this outstanding quality. What’s not to love?”

“Dr. Gerry Rosenquist’s leadership and commitment to the medical profession, the academic mission and to WDMH has always been matched by his commitment and compassion for the patients, colleagues, and students that surround him,” notes Cholly Boland, CEO. “His role as a physician, surgeon, teacher, mentor, and leader at WDMH over 50+ years is well recognized and sincerely appreciated. We are excited to have him as our guest speaker at the AGM.”

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

