Applications for UCDSB trustee vacancy open

June 3, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 31 min on June 2, 2023
Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
BROCKVILLE – Following the resignation of Ward 7 trustee Larry Berry due to health-related concerns, the Upper Canada District School board is now seeking applicants for his replacement.

First elected in October 2018 by a large majority, Berry was acclaimed to a second term in 2022. He resigned earlier this month due to health concerns.

Ward 7 is comprised of the Municipality of South Dundas and the Township of North Dundas.

Anyone interested in serving as trustee must apply directly to UCDSB Director of Education Ron Ferguson (ron.ferguson@ucdsb.on.ca), who also serves as Secretary to the trustee board.

Applications should include a letter of intent outlining the reasons why you want to serve on the board and how you can contribute effectively. Also required is a resumé, a summary of past accomplishments and community involvement and related experience, and three references from the community. All applications will be available for review by the public, if requested.

The application deadline is June 6 at 4 p.m.

All applications received will be screened by the board and from that, a short-list of candidates will be interviewed during the June 21 trustee meeting in open session. Trustees at the board will select from the short-list at that meeting and the winner will be sworn in.

The winner will serve the balance of the four-year term on the trustee board, which ends November 14, 2026.

This article was originally written for the Morrisburg Leader.

