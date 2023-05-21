Art on the Waterfront 2023

Chesterville, ON – It’s nearly that time of year again, and we’re delighted to announce that in a little over two weeks, Art on the Waterfront will be returning to Chesterville, once again bringing you an incredible lineup of artists, vendors, and live music performances!

Held on Saturday, June 3rd, and Sunday, June 4th, this free two-day event will feature a Kids’ Zone, where kids of all ages will get to enjoy various arts and crafts activities, performers, a model train show, a colouring contest, and a Kids’ talent show on the main stage. Beyond that, there will also be the live music and entertainment you’ve all come to expect, a beer tent with food provided by the Chesterville Fire Department, and the many talented artists who will be joining us from across Ontario to proudly display and sell their wares.

On Sunday this year, we’re honoured to welcome some varied cultural events, such as 29-year-old hip-hop artist Cody Coyote, who has become a leading and passionate voice in Ottawa’s Indigenous community, and Sunsdrum (Inuit throat-singing, drum dancing, traditional singing and games). We will have a number of Indigenous artists, some of whom will be offering workshops, such as Wild Feather Creations (all weekend) and a Japanese Oto-Wa Taiko Drumming Workshop on Sunday.

Start your day off with a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at The Gathering House, before making your way to the Gazebo for the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a Church service running from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From there, visit to the local artists, artisans and vendors who will be setting up shop throughout the festival grounds. At noon, stop by the beer tent for live music, food and refreshments, which will be running until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Please note that, due to bridge construction, a detour from County Road 34 to County Road 7 (Main Street) is planned through Chesterville during Art on the Waterfront. As such, no booths can be situated on Main Street this year, and will be relocated to King Street.

For more information about the schedule of events, visit www.artonthewaterfront.ca.

We look forward to seeing you there!