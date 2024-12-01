Arts and Crafts Association Delivers Festive Cheer

The Morrisburg & District Arts & Crafts Association hosted their 46th annual Craft Show in October, sharing their creative talents with the community while raising funds for local charities. This year, $200 was donated to the WDMH Foundation’s Health Care Undesignated Fund. This fund can be used to support the needs at WDMH or Dundas Manor – wherever the need is greatest.

Melinda Wert presented the cheques on behalf of the Association: “We really love to support our community through this wonderful craft show. We are pleased to support so many local charities each year.”

“This annual tradition always puts everyone in the festive mood,” added Justine Plummer, Manager, Direct Mail & Events. “Thank you to the organizers, vendors and everyone who supports this wonderful show.”