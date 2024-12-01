Arts and Crafts Association Delivers Festive Cheer

December 1, 2024 — Changed at 19 h 36 min on November 28, 2024
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Arts and Crafts Association Delivers Festive Cheer
Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation, (left) stands with members of other charities who also received donations such as the Snowsuit Fund, Dundas County Hospice, and Community Food Share. Morrisburg & District Arts & Crafts Association representative Melinda Wert (standing second from the right) presented the cheques. (Photo : WDMHF)

The Morrisburg & District Arts & Crafts Association hosted their 46th annual Craft Show in October, sharing their creative talents with the community while raising funds for local charities.  This year, $200 was donated to the WDMH Foundation’s Health Care Undesignated Fund. This fund can be used to support the needs at WDMH or Dundas Manor – wherever the need is greatest.

Melinda Wert presented the cheques on behalf of the Association: “We really love to support our community through this wonderful craft show. We are pleased to support so many local charities each year.”

“This annual tradition always puts everyone in the festive mood,” added Justine Plummer, Manager, Direct Mail & Events. “Thank you to the organizers, vendors and everyone who supports this wonderful show.”

