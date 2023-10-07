Bowser & Blue are ready to get the group grooving and laughing!

Join Us at Sapphires & Snowflakes on November 18th

Polka Dot Undies. The Colorectal Surgeon. The Curling Song.

Do we have your attention? You can hear these songs and many more at Sapphires & Snowflakes as we welcome Bowser & Blue as our headline act for the evening. This dynamic duo – George Bowser and Rick Blue – write and perform music and comedy and say they are ready to keep us laughing as we celebrate 45 years of caring at Dundas Manor.

“This is going to be a fun night for a great cause,” say George and Rick. “We started singing and playing together the same year that Dundas Manor opened – and like the Manor, we’re still going strong! We can’t wait to see you all on November 18th!”

Sapphires & Snowflakes is on Saturday, November 18th at Matilda Hall in Dixon’s Corners. Tickets are $78 as Dundas Manor opened in 1978. It will be a special evening of delicious cocktails and charcuterie, a live auction, a unique Fund-A-Need fundraiser and great entertainment – all in support of the new Dundas Manor.

Bowser & Blue have been taking to the stage for almost five decades and have played everywhere from Canada Day celebrations to the Canadian Snowbird Extravaganzas in the US and across Canada to the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. They even write their own theatre shows.

“We can’t wait to sing and laugh with Bowser & Blue,” notes Cindy Ault Peters, Campaign Assistant. “It’s going to be a fun night, with a few surprises for everyone!”

The estimated cost of the new Dundas Manor is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. The Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign goal is $18 million. And we’re well on our way! We are so grateful!

To purchase tickets, please visit https://Sapphires-Snowflakes-for-Dundas-Manor.eventbrite.ca or stop by the Foundation office in the hospital lobby.

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.