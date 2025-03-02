Brewing and bidding

Brew some tea and get bidding!

The EmpowHer High Tea Fashion Show Silent Auction in aid of the Winchester District Memorial Hospital launched February 25 and closed March 9 at 11:55 p.m.

The EmpowHer High Tea Fashion Show March 8 is sold out – but you can still join in the fun with our online auction.

“We are so grateful to everyone who bought tickets for our International Women’s Day event,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events. “Now we want everyone else to get involved and bid on some great auction items.”

There’s something for everyone, with 81 items up for grabs. How about a designer handbag? Or maybe there’s a golfer in your life who needs a range finder. Or check out the autographed memorabilia and great gifts for those who love to be in the kitchen.

To check out all the options and get bidding, visit https://app.galabid.com/empowher