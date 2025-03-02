Brewing and bidding

March 2, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 17 min on February 26, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Brewing and bidding
Going once....

Brew some tea and get bidding!
The EmpowHer High Tea Fashion Show Silent Auction in aid of the Winchester District Memorial Hospital launched February 25 and closed March 9 at 11:55 p.m.

The EmpowHer High Tea Fashion Show March 8 is sold out – but you can still join in the fun with our online auction.

“We are so grateful to everyone who bought tickets for our International Women’s Day event,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events. “Now we want everyone else to get involved and bid on some great auction items.”
There’s something for everyone, with 81 items up for grabs. How about a designer handbag? Or maybe there’s a golfer in your life who needs a range finder. Or check out the autographed memorabilia and great gifts for those who love to be in the kitchen.
To check out all the options and get bidding, visit https://app.galabid.com/empowher

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

A Whole Lot of ‘Staches!
Regional News

A Whole Lot of ‘Staches!

It’s an annual November tradition – and it’s always growing! Get it?! After a two-year break, Dare to Flash a ‘Stache (DTFAS) was back in November 2024, as the Black…