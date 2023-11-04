Built for the community, by the community, Maxville Manor celebrates 55 years!

Maxville Manor, a cherished not-for-proﬁt continuum of care provider, is proud to celebrate its remarkable 55 years of unwavering service to the community. Built for the community and nurtured by the community, Maxville Manor has evolved into a heartwarming campus that embodies the essence of ‘home.’ Today, we stand as a testament to the dedicaton of countless individuals who have made Maxville Manor a vital cornerstone of our beloved community. Maxville Manor’s journey began in November 1968, sparked by community members who recognized the growing need to care for older adults and those with special needs. The grand opening marked the beginning of our commitment to providing exceptional care and support. In that very ﬁrst year, we reached full capacity, accommodating 91 individuals in their new home.

Today, Maxville Manor is a thriving, diverse community, home to 120 individuals in need of long-term care, featuring 2 short-stay respite beds, 16 life-lease apartments, and 4 subsidized apartments tailored to seniors. We are also committed to delivering a wide range of outreach and community programs that serve seniors and adults with special needs in our local community and surrounding areas. At a time when approximately 40,000 Ontarians face long hospital stays or grueling waitlists for long-term care, Maxville Manor is poised to embark on a new chapter. We are committed to redeveloping and expanding our services once again to meet the growing needs of the region. Today, we celebrate the remarkable journey we’ve undertaken, made possible by our unwavering community support, dedicated staﬀ, passionate volunteers, our cherished residents and their families, and the generous donors and supporters who have been the lifeblood of Maxville Manor.

For 55 years Maxville Manor has held a special place in the heart of Maxville and in the hearts of the community and the people we serve. This is their HOME and today, we celebrate!

– Amy Porteous

To express our gratitude, we cordially invite you to an Open House event on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm, with an oﬃcial welcome at 2:30 pm. Join us in commemorating 55 years of community, compassion, and care at Maxville Manor. Together, we look forward to a future ﬁlled with hope and continued service to those who need it most.