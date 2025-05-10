Celebrating Community Living Month

May is Community Living Month, creating awareness across the province of the services provided to municipalities. This year’s theme is “Shine a light on Community Living”, promoting inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Landmarks such as the CN Tower and others across the province have been illuminated with green and blue lights to expand promotion of Community Living and its programs.

Community Living Glengarry is a not-for-profit organization offering bilingual services and programs to adults with developmental disabilities. Community Living Glengarry supports independent living, community participation and employment for over 85 people, their families and caregivers in Glengarry. The organization is funded by the provincial Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, and partners with Glengarry Memorial Hospital, Cornwall & Area Housing Authority, Forum Régional, as well as North Glengarry Township.

North Glengarry Township is flying the Community Living Glengarry flag at its offices on County Road 34, showing support for the organization. Community Living promotes interaction and inclusion for individuals with significant limitations in both intellectual functioning & adaptive behaviour. Community Living supports Glengarry Interaction, a group of individuals with disabilities, advocating for their rights to access resources & support, and who are working to build community connections.