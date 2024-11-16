Celebrating Compassionate Excellence – Together After Five Years

Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) recently held its annual Long-Term Service Awards at the Chesterville Legion, recognizing 76 staff, physicians and retirees for their commitment to WDMH and the patients we serve. Due to the pandemic, this was the first time in five years that everyone gathered together to celebrate.

Those who have reached milestone work anniversaries, as well as those who have retired in the past year, were celebrated. A drop-in session for those unable to attend was held at the hospital a few days later.

“The honorees are part of the wonderful fabric of WDMH and they contribute to our commitment to Compassionate Excellence for our patients and families,” noted CEO Cholly Boland. “Congratulations to each one!”

A highlight of the evening was the celebration of two long-term WDMH physicians – Dr. Henry Prins for 50 years of service and Dr. Wayne Domanko for 55 years of service!

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.