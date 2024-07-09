Celebrating Students

Everyone at Dundas Manor was feeling proud recently – as we celebrated one of the many students who have supported our residents this year … and we won an award!

At a special ceremony, residents, families and staff saluted North Dundas District High School (NDDHS) student Paul on his last day at the home. “We are so proud of Paul,” said Administrator Susan Porier. “Paul has been a great help in our kitchen and maintenance departments during his co-op term. He knows every resident and staff member by name and brings joy to everyone he meets. Paul has kept the grounds impeccable and takes pride in his excellent work. We know Paul will take this experience and be successful in the next chapter of his life.”

Things got even better when Mr. Reaney presented Dundas Manor with the NDDHS Co-op Placement of the Year award. “What an honour for our home and our team,” noted Susan Poirier. “We are so proud of our collaborations with local school boards, colleges and universities. In fact, we’ve had more student placements at Dundas Manor this past year than ever before.

And best of all! Paul was also the recipient of the Dundas Manor Residents’Council’s annual bursary, presented at NDDHS’s graduation ceremony. There was a special party at the Manor to celebrate, complete with a cake made by volunteer Margaret Countryman and piano playing by Carole Guffroy. Everyone sang ‘For he’s a jolly good fellow’!

Thank you, Paul from your whole Dundas Manor family! You will be missed!