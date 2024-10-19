Childhood Dreams Come True at ‘Hockey Night in Winchester’

Mark Kapcala signed up for the WDMH Foundation’s second annual All-Stars Hockey Game way back in June! Marty Derks took part last year and knew he was coming back! Mark and Marty are just two of the players who have signed up for this year’s game to play alongside their NHL idols. There are less than 15 spots left– but you’ll need to hurry and get registered soon.

“I’m pretty excited for it,” says Mark. “My friends did it last year and I heard their stories. I didn’t want to miss it this time.”

“It was a blast last year,” adds Marty. “The VIP session was great and we also just hung out in the changeroom. The NHL alumni players were all so approachable and I got a lot of autographs.”

The All-Stars Hockey Game takes place on Saturday, November 2nd at the Joel Steele Community Centre and Sam Ault Arena in Winchester. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the game starts at 7:30 pm. To date, the NHL all-stars list includes Wendel Clark, Todd Gill, Matt Barnaby, Jesse Winchester, Shean Donovan and Chris Neil.

To qualify to join the NHL players on and off the ice, register today. There is a $155 registration fee and players can either give or fundraise a minimum of $845 more (for a total of $1,000 to qualify to play). The more money you raise, the better chance you have to choose your preferred playing position. Players will also have access to a VIP meet and greet after the game.

Proceeds from the evening will support the WDMH Foundation’s Family Care Fund. Both Mark and Marty have played hockey since they were kids and some of the NHL players were their idols. They say they are happy to give back to Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

“I love this kind of stuff,” says Marty. “I raised the money needed in three days. I recommend anyone to do it – just don’t take my spot!”

“Having NHL players right in our community is fantastic,” adds Mark. “When I was really young, the Leafs were my team and Wendel Clark was the captain. It’s amazing to play with him while raising money for our local hospital.”

And if you can’t play, you are invited to come watch the game. Tickets to watch the game are $35 each or $15 for children. For $100 (or $50 for children), you can purchase a VIP ticket that also includes a Meet and Greet with the NHL celebrities after the game with complimentary appetizers. Throughout the evening, there will be raffles, games, and a free photo booth. Food will be provided by Graham and Lori Ball of Triple B Canteen. Local hockey enthusiast Liam Maguire will be our emcee for the evening. Thank you to Jackson Events for their support.

For all the details, to register to play, or to buy tickets to attend, please visitwww.wdmhall-starshockeygame.ca