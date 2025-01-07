Christmas baby—race for New Year baby!

WDMH’s only Christmas baby arrived at 11:09 pm on December 25th … but it was a race for the finish on New Year’s Day. WDMH’s first baby of 2025 had some competition!

Winchester District Memorial Hospital’s (WDMH) Christmas Day baby took her time getting here, arriving at 11:09 pm on December 25th. A very warm welcome to Kadi who weighted 3690 grams or 8.13 pounds.

Kadi’s parents say it was a beautiful, comfortable, experience as they welcomed their third baby into the world at WDMH and they thanked Dr. Deeb and the amazing family birthing team!

The WDMH team noted: “It’s great to deliver the third baby in Winchester for this family. We are happy to be part of the family birthing unit with an excellent multidisciplinary team. always joyful and giving; making the patients and families have a great experience in this wonderful small community hospital.”

It was a race to the finish to announce the first WDMH baby of 2025. In fact, four Moms were in labour on January 1st! Charles Craig arrived first at 4:29 am!

“I’d rather run my third ironman than do that again,” smiled Mom Grace. “But Winchester Hospital made the most difficult marathon much more bearable. Thank you to all the staff for helping us safely deliver our bundle of joy. Happy New Year!”

“We are so grateful to have helped Grace and Robert welcome Charles into the world!” noted the WDMH team.

Congratulations to all the festive babies from everyone at WDMH!

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.