Craft Show Donations Top $10,000

Every year, the Morrisburg & District Arts & Crafts Association kicks off the festive season with their annual craft show. The show has been around for more than 40 years, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the WDMH Foundation since 1998. This year, $300 was raised, bringing the grand total to just over $10,000!

The money will be directed toward the Foundation’s General Equipment Fund to support projects such as Epic, WDMH’s new digital health information system. Epic provides patients with better access to their own health information and more seamless care from their providers.

“We are so grateful to these amazing artisans for always remembering the patients at Winchester District Memorial Hospital and including the WDMH Foundation as a beneficiary of their successful event,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager, Direct Mail & Events. “Thank you to the organizers, vendors and everyone who supports this wonderful show.”