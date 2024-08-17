Creating Magic Together – Every Little Bit Makes a Difference

Cutline Lois and Dale Keyes were two of the many volunteers helping at Home-to-Home for Dundas Manor. (Photo : WDMHF photo)

A few weeks ago, we asked our local communities to stop by, wave ‘hi’ and give what you could as part of the Home-To Home Drive for the new Dundas Manor. We asked you to dig deep in our pockets, empty your piggy banks and check the couch cushions for any loose change!

And you did! Thank you so much!  Thank you as well to the volunteers and staff who collected donations from people who were out and about on July 12th and 13th. By the end of the collection drive, $6,529.61 had been donated!

“That is an incredible amount and really shows that every bit really adds up!” notes Erin Kapcala, Manager of Major and Planned Giving at the WDMH Foundation. “Thank you to everyone for your support!”

We also want to give a shout out to some incredible local businesses who supported our volunteers – including Winchester Foodland, Simply Baked Catering for providing snacks and water, Milano’s Pizzas who provided lunch and Samatha’s Emporium for handing out hats. It was a very hot weekend!

But it was all worth it! The new Dundas Manor is much more than just a new building – it will be a beautiful home for our community. It will give residents more privacy. It will add 30 more beds for more residents. It will keep families together even though they are living apart. It will give every resident a window. It will add more dining space and eliminate hallway dining. And the list goes on and on.

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

