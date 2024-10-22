Creative Spark Illuminates Pumpkinferno

Carli Smelko, the Special Events Officer for Pumpkinferno, has been involved in the event’s growth since its first season in 2012. What began as a student carving pumpkins has evolved into leading a team that creates intricate pumpkin displays and curates family-friendly events at Upper Canada Village.

Reflecting on her journey, Smelko shared, “I’ve always been a creative person with a passion for visual arts, so when I got the chance to work as a student pumpkin carver, it just clicked. It was during this time that I realized I wanted to pursue a career in special events.”

Pumpkinferno, now in its 13th season, features over 9,000 intricately carved artificial pumpkins illuminating a one-kilometre path through the historic village. Designing the exhibits presents its own set of challenges. “Creating ‘carve-able’ templates with only three tones is tricky,” Smelko explained. “The smallest detail can make a big difference, and setup involves countless hours with our team working late into the night to ensure everything is perfect before the doors open.”

This year’s event introduces new displays like Ladies of the 80s and Après Ski, which add fresh themes while maintaining the magic Pumpkinferno is known for. “We aim to offer variety every year—some themes for children, others for adults, and displays that surprise everyone,” said Smelko. “For instance, the Ladies of the 80s theme has been a hit with both adults reminiscing and kids enjoying the lights and upbeat music.”

Smelko credits the dedication of her team for keeping her motivated. “What keeps me passionate is seeing these ideas come to life with such a talented group. It’s a hands-on role that’s always changing, and the reward is hearing how much visitors love the experience.”

With Pumpkinferno expanding to cities like Kingston, Sudbury, and even Arizona, Smelko remains committed to evolving the event. “We always ask ourselves: How can we be better than last year? Our goal is to continue delivering high-quality events that become family traditions.”

Pumpkinferno runs until October 31 at Upper Canada Village, promising a mesmerizing experience for all ages.