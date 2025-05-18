Design improvements add to sewage system costs in Alexandria

Tim Wright, Director of Public Works for North Glengarry, presented a report to Council regarding the upgraded sewage works proposal. The original plan was designed in 2017, but funding from the government had not been secured to proceed with the lagoon expansion. In May 2022, the Township of North Glengarry entered into agreement with EVB Engineering for a three-year contract to provide administration services for Alexandria’s Sewage Works Upgrade. The cost for that contract was $867,868, enabling EVB to review the original design and provide cost-saving improvements to the plan.

Through a revised proposal, EVB Engineering would provide services: to review the original 2017 design to ensure it meets current standards; create a water budget analysis for Mill Pond; integrate identified cost-saving measures, oversee the lagoon design through operations and technology providers; and ensure the hydraulic profiling to measure pressure for water flow is updated.

The updated proposal for Council to consider, submitted by EVB Engineering, is valued at $1,823,202 which expands the original contract to include $174,082 for design updates, $557,136 for tender documents, $318,126 for application, water budget and permit approvals; and $773,858 for administration of the contract.

Through EVB Engineering’s review of the design and investigation of the site, the Township has been able to begin essential site preparation of the addition of aggregate that needs time to settle before construction is expected to begin in 2026. In addition, the optimized design will save some construction costs and incorporate newer technologies for wastewater lagoons.