Don Johnston Has Joined the Dream!

Don Johnston has lived, worked and volunteered in North Dundas for most of his life. Everyone remembers his miniature horses at ‘The Other Place’ farm and Don was a 25 plus-year member of the Mountain Township and District Lions Club, including serving as Acting President. In that role, Don set up a presentation about the new Dundas Manor – and he was one of the first to donate to the campaign.

At the Lions Club presentation, Don shared that his mother had lived at Dundas Manor many years ago. Activity and Services Director Jennifer Hill noted that she remembered his mother as a kind and thoughtful woman and recalled that Don had visited her every day. Don says he was blown away. “She remembered my mother’s name and her spirit, even after 15 years,” Don says. “I wanted to give a donation to ensure this special care will continue in the new home.”

Don says his mother was hesitant to move to Dundas Manor. “I would take her out on Fridays for a meal at a local restaurant or at my farm,” he says. “The day she said ‘I want to go home’ and it was to her new home at Dundas Manor. I knew she was happy. She never had a negative thing to say about it and she made some good friends there.”

“We never know what life has in store,” sums up Don. “If I needed to live there, I’d be more than happy to move in. For the community, this new home will be a blessing to so many families and future residents.”

