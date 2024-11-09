Dundas County Players Are Back! – Supporting the New Dundas Manor

This month, the Dundas County Players are presenting three plays for the price of one! Even better, proceeds from one of the evening performances will support the new Dundas Manor!



The shows will take the stage at the Old Town Hall in Winchester on November 15, 16 and 17 and 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 pm. The three plays are Home Child, How to Survive Being in a Shakespeare Play and Last Tango in Little Winchester.

Proceeds from the November 16th performance will help build the new Dundas Manor. “We are so grateful that the Dundas County Players have chosen to support the new Dundas Manor once again,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “Earlier this year, this talented team raised close to $2,000 for the campaign. We hope everyone will come to an evening at the theatre and help raise even more.”

Tickets are just $20 for adults and $10 for those under 18. If you’d like tickets for the April 20th performance, please call Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or emailjplummer@wdmh.on.ca. You can also purchase tickets online at www.dcplayers.ca.



For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Justine at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!