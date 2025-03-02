Dundas Manor drive hits $14.5 million

Dundas Manor resident Joan Dunlop was at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dundas Manor and she’s been watching over the construction progress ever since. She’s also been hearing about the many wonderful donations in support of the new home – and is thankful for each one.

As the walls of the new Dundas Manor in Winchester go up, so do the gifts to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign. The drive has officially surpassed $14.5 million – with less than $3.5 million to raise.

“Our hearts are full!” exclaims Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation Interim Executive Director Cindy Ault Peters. “When the campaign was launched, our community goal to help build a new long-term care home for our region seemed daunting. But very quickly, our community stepped up and we realized that together, we can make this dream come true!”

“We are almost there,” adds Administrator Susan Poirier. “Joan and all the current and future residents of Dundas Manor are so grateful for everyone’s support. Our team is busy planning for everything that needs to be done leading up to move-in day. We can’t wait!”

The WDMH Foundation continues to lead the fundraising efforts right alongside the construction of the new home. In fact, the new home is more than one-third complete and the grand opening will take place next year.

“Over the next few months, our team of staff and volunteers will be hard at work connecting with people who care about their community and Dundas Manor to talk about the magical possibilities of the new home,” says Ault Peters. “Thank you so much for your past and future support. This dream is only coming true because of people like you. We are so grateful!”

The new Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. There will be four resident home areas called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will be larger with more privacy – and everyone will have a window.