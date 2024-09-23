Dundas Manor’s Nurse Practitioner Makes Connections

When Cheryl Berlettano first chose nursing as her profession, her goal was to make a difference in someone’s life every day. Now, she is doing so as Dundas Manor’s Nurse Practitioner. “Whether that be a resident, a family member or fellow staff, that continues to be my goal and I know it always will be,” says Cheryl.

Resident Helen Kerr is a great example. Helen was having a few medical challenges and Cheryl was there to provide support. “For every resident, being present in the home, seeing them on a daily basis and knowing what their norms are, really helps me to create a plan of care for them,” explains Cheryl. “I can quickly tell when a resident’s condition has changed and am able to make medical changes in the moment. And being available to family members to answer questions or explain things hopefully gives them an added sense of security that their loved ones needs are being met. Sometimes just a daily check in with some TLC helps.”

Since coming to Dundas Manor, Cheryl has focused on resident care, working closely with physicians, staff and families to support each resident. In her role, Cheryl can write orders and prescriptions, order lab work and arrange consultations with specialists. “I can take some of the work off the doctors’ plates, while collaborating with them on care. It’s a team effort.”

About a third of Cheryl’s time focuses on teaching and education through group training and one-on-one support. “Learning never stops and I love learning new things,” says Cheryl. “Working with the Dundas Manor team is very inspiring and I want to incorporate their input. We can always figure it out together.”

Cheryl hails from rural New Brunswick and moved to eastern Ontario from the Toronto area. She has settled in Russell and says the commute to Winchester is a welcome change: “I love giving back to my rural roots and Dundas Manor feels like home.”

Cheryl says she is also excited about the new Dundas Manor under construction. “It’s time. We need this for our community and our staff and residents,” she says. “Everyone is so excited about moving in.”