Emergency house fire support

November 10, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 10 min on November 10, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
provided by gofundme
Comment count:
Emergency house fire support
Aerial photo of the fire in South Glengarry on Thursday, November 9. (Photo : gofundme)

We need help. My name is Nicholas and on Thursday, November 9, 2023, my mother Lynn Larochelle, her husband Bernard Locken, myself and my partner Breanna Lefebvre-Brisson lost everything. The neighbour’s house and propane tank caught multiple houses in our neighborhood on fire. We lost the house, our cars, our belongings and clothes, we are seeking any possible support to help us get our situation figured out and to buy some necessaries.

Luckily everyone is okay but we have to restart from scratch. We need support as we have no where to go, no vehicles and no clothes on our backs aside them the pj’s we fled in, and our 2 dogs and cat.

We are grateful for anything you can do to support us. A gofundme page has been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-house-fire-support?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+emergency-house-fire-support

Share this article

Suggested articles

Community Volunteers Support Local Health Care
Regional News

Community Volunteers Support Local Health Care

The newest members of the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Board of Directors say they want to learn and contribute to…

New Volunteers in the Emergency Department Are Making a Difference 
Regional News

New Volunteers in the Emergency Department Are Making a Difference 

Waiting for care in a hospital emergency department can be hard. But a new volunteer pilot program at…

South Dundas Council Meeting Updates
Regional News

South Dundas Council Meeting Updates

Here are the highlights from the South Dundas Council meeting held Oct. 30, 2023.   EDP Renewables & Potentia Renewables delegate to Council regarding battery…