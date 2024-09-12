Crowds gathered at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan, despite the chill in the air — perfect for a Fall Harvest Festival, where young and old enjoyed the parade of horses. “We had 650 people through the gates, plus an estimated 200 others who volunteered their time, demonstrated trades, antique equipment, provided musical entertainment, and of course horse and buggies for the parade,” says Glengarry Pioneer Museum Curator-Administrator Jennifer Black.

The next big event is the 15th edition of the War of 1812 reenactment, with “battles” being staged at 3 p.m. September 21 and 2 p.m. September 22. Living history reenactors will be converging on the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan September 21-22 to recreate life as it was in 1812.