Fall Harvest Festival

September 12, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 05 min on September 10, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
KIM BURTON-SCHRAM—SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Fall Harvest Festival
(Photo : Kim Burton Schram Photo)

Crowds gathered at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan, despite the chill in the air — perfect for a Fall Harvest Festival, where young and old enjoyed the parade of horses. “We had 650 people through the gates, plus an estimated 200 others who volunteered their time, demonstrated trades, antique equipment, provided musical entertainment, and of course horse and buggies for the parade,” says Glengarry Pioneer Museum Curator-Administrator Jennifer Black.

The next big event is the 15th edition of the War of 1812 reenactment, with “battles” being staged at 3 p.m. September 21 and 2 p.m. September 22. Living history reenactors will be converging on the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan September 21-22 to recreate life as it was in 1812.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Raising Awareness and Providing Support
Regional News

Raising Awareness and Providing Support

The Prostate Cancer Support Ottawa (PCS Ottawa) team never stops – raising awareness about prostate cancer, raising funds, and supporting those on a cancer journey. After…