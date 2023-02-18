Family Day at the Summerstown Trails

Summerstown, ON – The Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) invites all area residents and more particularly families to come out to the Summerstown trails on Family Day, Monday, February 20, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Special activities will be organized and we hope to see you there! We’ll have free ski, snowshoe and fat bike rentals, volunteers to act as guides on the trails and free hot dogs, marshmallows and hot chocolate. Maple taffy will also be available.

“Because of Covid, we have not been able host to this event the last two years, and our volunteers are looking forward to it. The last time it was held was in 2020, and it was a great success attracting more than 550 participants,” said FOTST President Vic Leroux. “Many families come out to the trails to try out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and many want to try the fat bikes.”

The trails are located on Summerstown Road, 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401.