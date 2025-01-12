Farmer John Supports Local Health Care – Again!

John Brugmans – or Farmer John as everyone knows him in and around Chesterville – recently stopped by the WDMH Foundation to drop off another cheque for $3,000. The money will be directed to the WDMH Foundation’s Health Care Undesignated Fund – where it will support Winchester District Memorial Hospital or Dundas Manor, wherever the need is greater.

John says his reason for giving back is simple: “I choose to support the WDMH Foundation because my whole family lives in this community. I know how important it is to keep the hospital and the Dundas Manor here for everyone who needs them.”

“Thank you to John for his ongoing support,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “These generous gifts help support care for patients and residents – now and in the future.”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.