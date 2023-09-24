Farmer John Supports Local Health Care

John Brugmans – or Farmer John as everyone knows him in and around Chesterville – recently stopped by the WDMH Foundation to drop off a cheque for $3,000. The money will be used to support the Foundation’s General Equipment Fund.

John says he wanted to say thank you for the care his family has received at Winchester District Memorial Hospital: “My brother was in a coma in Winchester for 11 years and my Dad was a patient there too. They both received excellent care.”

“Thank you to John for this generous donation,” noted Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are so grateful to those who choose to give back to WDMH in honour of the care that they or a loved one has received at the hospital. These generous gifts help support care for other patients – now and in the future.”

Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. To help ensure that WDMH has the right tools to provide excellent health care for our patients, the Foundation works with donors like John who care about WDMH and who want to make an impact. Thank you!