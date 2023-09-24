Farmer John Supports Local Health Care

September 24, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 29 min on September 19, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by WDMH Foundation
Comment count:
Farmer John Supports Local Health Care
Shown at the presentation are Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events, WDMH Foundation and John Brugmans. (Photo : WDMH Foundation)

John Brugmans – or Farmer John as everyone knows him in and around Chesterville – recently stopped by the WDMH Foundation to drop off a cheque for $3,000. The money will be used to support the Foundation’s General Equipment Fund.

John says he wanted to say thank you for the care his family has received at Winchester District Memorial Hospital: “My brother was in a coma in Winchester for 11 years and my Dad was a patient there too. They both received excellent care.”

“Thank you to John for this generous donation,” noted Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are so grateful to those who choose to give back to WDMH in honour of the care that they or a loved one has received at the hospital. These generous gifts help support care for other patients – now and in the future.”

Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. To help ensure that WDMH has the right tools to provide excellent health care for our patients, the Foundation works with donors like John who care about WDMH and who want to make an impact. Thank you!

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

The Grand Parade for Dundas Manor Tops $100,000 …. So Far!
Regional News

The Grand Parade for Dundas Manor Tops $100,000 …. So Far!

The sun was shining, and the walkers were smiling as The Grand Parade wound through Winchester on September 16th.  Teams of walkers,…

SNC Offers Hunting Opportunities on Select SNC Lands this Fall
Regional News

SNC Offers Hunting Opportunities on Select SNC Lands this Fall

As summer fades and cooler temperatures move into Eastern Ontario, many of South Nation Conservation’s (SNC) watershed residents…