Final Early Bird Prize Winner Says He Wants to Do What He Can

Christopher Hawes’s connection with Dundas Manor is a musical one! He has a friend who is one of the entertainers at the home. During the pandemic, his friend couldn’t go to Dundas Manor due to the lockdowns. So, Christopher jumped in to make a YouTube video for residents to watch.

Now Christopher is singing a happy song himself as the latest early bird winner in the Raise the Roof Lottery for the new Dundas Manor. Christopher took home $1,000 this week and his winning ticket number was 99001015001.

“I was very familiar with the home and I’m very happy to do what I can to help support the new Dundas Manor,” says Christopher, who lives in Greely.

The grand prize winner on September 30th will drive away in a 2024 Jeep Wrangler … all the way to your local grocery store to spend $13,000 in grocery gift cards at Foodland, FreshCo or Sobeys! Tickets are $30 each, 5 tickets for $100 or 25 tickets for $250.

You can also add a 50/50 option with 3 tickets for $5, 10 for $10, 60 for $30 or 200 for $70. The guaranteed jackpot is $9,995!

“Congratulations to Christopher! And thank you to everyone who is purchasing tickets in support of our local long-term care home,” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “The draw is now less than two weeks away so get your tickets today! You can’t win if you don’t play!”

To get your tickets, visit wdmhfoundationraffles.ca. Tickets are only available online.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about how you can help fundraise for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 orcpeters@wdmh.on.ca.