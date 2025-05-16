Fire incident spotlights need for housing

The recent fire incident at Island Park draws sharp attention to the serious housing challenges some people find themselves in North Glengarry – an issue that spans across the country. The person who started the fire was recently camping out on the island, having been evicted from his dwelling around Christmas time. Residents living close to Island Park aren’t sure where he spent his winter, but communicating with him has posed a challenge due to his aggressive nature. This person suffers from mental health issues and does not deal well with other members of the community. Fortunately, he was not injured when the campfire got out of control and North Glengarry Fire Services assisted in extinguishing the blaze and removing him from Island Park. But the situation begs the question of how he got to the point where there was nowhere else for him to live.

Sadly, this is not the only story of someone forced into difficult living arrangements. Despite having a job, someone has been living in their car because they can’t find affordable housing in Alexandria. And there have been others in similar situations, seeking sanctuary and having to call their car home even during the cold winter – bundling up and running the car engine to provide some warmth. Surely there must be ways to help these people. Although zoned commercial, there are buildings in town that have been without businesses for years. Could any buildings be rezoned to residential to provide bachelor-type apartments?

The $28 million government funding to expand the lagoons means Alexandria has the green light to grow, with a new development planned to the west of town, behind the Glengarry Sport Palace. Adjustments to the size, height and number of apartment buildings are still being worked on, but everyone is hopeful this new development will encompass affordable living spaces suitable for single residents as well as families for an expanding community. However, there is cause for concern with building costs continuing to rise. Can the developer build affordable units or offer choices in materials used for the finishes in the units to help maintain costs?

Community Living Glengarry, funded by the Ministry of Children, Community & Social Services (MCCSS), provides services to adults with developmental disabilities in Glengarry. Currently there are five group homes staffed 24/7, supporting residents with personal care, taking them to medical appointments and helping them participate in social activities and community events. Community Living also offers in-house activities at the centre such as cooking classes, painting and gaming. Some of the participants’ art was recently displayed at the Glengarry Collective Big Show.

Community Living also supports an Independent Living program, with staff visiting homes to support individuals through varying hours and to attend appointments. Additionally, the staff at Community Living Glengarry help individuals to find volunteer opportunities and paid employment. Staff also supports the Host Family program, five of which exist in Glengarry, where individuals can reside with special families recruited and paid to provide care and a supportive home.

In SDG Counties, the City of Cornwall is responsible for providing low-income housing, social housing and rent-geared housing. Community Living Glengarry reaches out and looks for assistance from the City of Cornwall when they have an individual in need of housing. Unfortunately, funding by the MCCSS to provide the programs for care and support are limited to a specific number of participants. According to Community Living Glengarry, these funded spaces are filled with a waiting list managed by the Developmental Services Ontario Eastern Region (DSOER). When a vacancy occurs, the DSOER decides who, from the waiting list, will fill the vacancy. The choice is not up to Community Living Glengarry. This then limits the ability of the staff at Community Living Glengarry to help someone within the community who needs assistance but might not be on the waiting list. A person dealing with homelessness has many reasons for being in the situation, which cannot always be understood by an outsider. In addition, only professionals are trained to deal with the behaviours exhibited by those suffering from mental health issues – some that can be very aggressive.

Community Living Glengarry helps individuals in their programs feel part of the community, but concern is the limited spaces that are funded by the Ministry of Children, Community & Social Services. Addressing shortages and making spaces in programs is one way to provide help to those suffering from mental health issues. However, education for residents is also needed to teach how to deal with, or know when to avoid, a person with mental health issues and call the professionals. Surely, the community of Glengarry doesn’t want to find neighbours having to camp or live out of their car because they cannot find suitable housing.

Perhaps, in setting the fire to keep warm, the camper at Island Park brought homelessness in Glengarry, and the need to address the lack of spaces in programs to assist those living with mental health issues, to the forefront in our community.