Fondation de l’Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation Welcomes New Executive Director

June 23, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 57 min on June 20, 2024
provided by Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital
Frédérique Théorêt (Photo : Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital)

The Foundation de l’Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Frédérique Théorêt as the new Executive Director of the HGMH Foundation. Frédérique officially began her role on Monday, June 17th, 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frédérique Théorêt as the Executive Director of the Foundation,” said Pierre Vaillancourt, Foundation Board Chair. “Her leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue

to grow our Foundation and strengthen our support for the hospital’s critical services and innovative healthcare solutions.”

Frédérique previously held the Executive Directory position at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, where she successfully led numerous fundraising campaigns, fostered community partnerships, and enhanced donor relations.

“As the new Executive Director, I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the foundation. Our goal might be ambitious but with the incredible potential and support we have, I am confident that we can achieve it together. I look forward to working with our dedicated team and supporters to make a meaningful impact.” said Frédérique.

As Executive Director, Frédérique will oversee all aspects of the Foundation’s operations, including strategic planning, fundraising, donor relations, and community outreach. Her leadership will play a crucial role in advancing the Foundation’s goals and ensuring the continued success of Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital.

For more information about the Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://hgmhfoundation.org. You can also email info@hgmhfoundation.org or call 613-525-2222 X 4138.

