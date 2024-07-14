Full of Gratitude

This year’s Annual General Meeting was filled with gratitude – for our local communities, as well as WDMH staff, physicians and volunteers.

“There is an old adage that ‘Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it’. As we reflect on the past year at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH), we have many gifts of gratitude to give as we say thank you to everyone who is part of our healthcare family,” noted outgoing Board Chair Bruce Millar in his remarks.

“To begin, thank you to the WDMH team – more than 900 staff, physicians, midwives, volunteers and students – for the care you provide every day and night to our communities. We call it Compassionate Excellence,” added CEO Cholly Boland. “Thank you as well to those communities for your ongoing support. Gratitude is also extended to our closest colleagues – the WDMH Auxiliary, the Patient and Family Engagement Committee,Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home, our partners in the Community Care and Dillabough buildings, as well as the donors and staff at the WDMH Foundation. Together, we care for our local communities.”

At the AGM, the new Executive was confirmed. Thank you to Jennifer Milburn, Annik Blanchard and Tyson Roffey who will serve as Chair, Vice Chair and Treasurer of the Board. Bruce Millar was recognized for his tenure as Board Chair and Steven Densham was thanked as he completes his time on the Board.

Incoming Board Chair Jennifer Milburn noted: “I’m excited to take the helm as Chair of the Board and look forward to working with this committed group of volunteers. When my family moved to Winchester in 2020, WDMH was obviously such an important part of our new community, I was thrilled to be part of the board. I value the importance of health care close to home and I want to support our local hospital in any way I can.”

Kelly Goulet was welcomed as the newest Board member. Kelly lives just outside of Winchester: “I am honoured to join the WDMH Board. I am deeply committed to ensuring that our community has access to the highest quality healthcare close to home. WDMH was a big part of why my husband and I chose Winchester as our forever home, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to support the exceptional care provided here.”

At the end of the meeting, a motion was made by Bill Smirle to thank everyone who works at WDMH for their commitment and hard work. It was passed unanimously.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.