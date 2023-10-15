Funding for Senior programs

October 15, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 59 min on October 11, 2023
Maxville Manor
Maxville Manor OUTREACH SERVICES is excited to announce that we are a recipient of the Community Services Recovery Fund in the amount of $82,070.38.

This grant is part of a one-time investment of $400 million from the Government of Canada to help Community Services Organizations from coast-to-coast adapt, modernize, and recover from the impacts of the pandemic. In partnership with the United Way Centraide Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, the fund is supporting organizations, like Maxville Manor Outreach to address persistent and complex social problems faced by all communities.

This fund will support the ‘BUILDING of STRENGTH THROUGH IN-PERSON and VIRTUAL SERVICES. Individuals will learn to use technology to access and participate in virtual programs or join others in groups to reduce the social isolation many faced during the recent pandemic. Regular communications and updates can be accessed by visiting Maxville Manor

Facebook link to CSRF ….. https://www.facebook.com/MaxvilleManor1968/

For information about other projects funded in our community, please visit Community Services Recovery Fund – United Way of SD&G (unitedwaysdg.com)

