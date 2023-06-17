Get Ready to ‘Bee’ Amazed!

Once again this year, Smirlholm Farms is opening its doors to the community to showcase the beauty of Morewood and raise funds for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund. It’s the 2nd annual Soak up the Sunflowers and Bee Amazed!

From July 28th to 30th and August 4th to 7th, guests can stop by the farm to enjoy a variety of activities including educational displays on beekeeping and wildflowers; a 2-acre wildflower plot; horse drawn wagon rides; local entertainment; and even a cocktail trailer. Last year, the event raised $2,000 for the WDMH Foundation.

Organizer Glenn Smirle says he wants to give back to the community and share his fascination with honeybees. The honey produced at Smirlholm Farms has been voted the best by the Eastern Ontario Beekeepers Association.

Smirlholm Farms is located at 65 Main Street in Morewood. The event runs from 10 am to 8 pm each day. For tickets, visit www.smirlholmfarmshoney.ca or contact Glenn Smirle at 613-371-0962.

Hope to see you there!