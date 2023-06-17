Get Ready to ‘Bee’ Amazed!

June 17, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 48 min on June 15, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by WDMH Foundation
Comment count:
Get Ready to ‘Bee’ Amazed!
(Photo : WDMH Foundation)

Once again this year, Smirlholm Farms is opening its doors to the community to showcase the beauty of Morewood and raise funds for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund. It’s the 2nd annual Soak up the Sunflowers and Bee Amazed!

From July 28th to 30th and August 4th to 7th, guests can stop by the farm to enjoy a variety of activities including educational displays on beekeeping and wildflowers; a 2-acre wildflower plot; horse drawn wagon rides; local entertainment; and even a cocktail trailer. Last year, the event raised $2,000 for the WDMH Foundation.

Organizer Glenn Smirle says he wants to give back to the community and share his fascination with honeybees. The honey produced at Smirlholm Farms has been voted the best by the Eastern Ontario Beekeepers Association.

Smirlholm Farms is located at 65 Main Street in Morewood. The event runs from 10 am to 8 pm each day. For tickets, visit www.smirlholmfarmshoney.ca or contact Glenn Smirle at 613-371-0962.

Hope to see you there!

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Restoration work begins on Grand Trunk 1008 display at Crysler Park
Regional News

Restoration work begins on Grand Trunk 1008 display at Crysler Park

MORRISBURG – It is difficult not to use a railroad cliche of building steam or being on track when…

Welcoming Diversified Small-Scale Farming Success
Regional News

Welcoming Diversified Small-Scale Farming Success

Ferme Butte & Bine Farm, a market garden, farm stay, and sourdough bakery, celebrated their business opening and recent property…