Getting a Diagnosis Without Leaving Home

When a Dundas Manor resident isn’t feeling well, a trip to the hospital is not necessarily the best medicine. Often the transition can be difficult and uncomfortable. New equipment at Dundas Manor is helping residents get the diagnoses they need, without leaving their home.

Dundas Manor purchased an ECG machine and a Bladder Scanner through a new Ministry of Long-Term Care program.

“Our nurses were so excited to add these new pieces of equipment to their toolkit to care for our residents!” noted Ursula Lamoureux, Dundas Manor’s Director of Care. “They immediately identified residents who could benefit from this testing.”

A Bladder Scanner is a portable 3D ultrasound scanner used to measure urine. It helps decrease unnecessary catheterization and reduces the risk of urinary tract infections.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is one of the simplest and fastest tests to evaluate the heart. Activity is measured and interpreted to show how fast the heart is beating, steady or irregular rhythms and the strength and timing of electrical impulses. Changes in an ECG can be a sign of many heart-related conditions.

“We are so happy to have this equipment onsite at Dundas Manor and potentially avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital,” sums up Ursula Lamoureaux.