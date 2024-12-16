Giving Back and Making a Difference for Dundas Manor

December 16, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 46 min on December 10, 2024
Giving Back and Making a Difference for Dundas Manor
Tracy Easter of Coconut Bash (left photo) donated $400. The Hair Studio Family Hair Care team (right photo) donated $925. (Photo : submitted photo)

Iroquois, Ontario is a friendly town, and its residents like to make a difference. And they certainly did during Iroquois Giving Day earlier this fall. It was an initiative inspired by Carolyn Froats, owner of The Hair Studio Family Hair Care, along with stylists Marion Hutchison and Kim Lambert. Together, they encouraged other businesses in the Iroquois Plaza to join the effort to raise funds for the new Dundas Manor.

It began with Tracy Easter of Coconut Bash who donated 40% of her sales for one month, resulting in a $400 donation. The Hair Studio Family Hair Care team donated $925 from haircuts, tips and yard sale items. And finally, The Country Blossom joined in, donating $100 from used book sales and a personal donation.

“These types of community-hosted events really have an impact,” explains Cindy Ault Peters, WDMH Foundation team member. “We are so grateful to the Iroquois Giving Day participating businesses and all the customers who supported them.”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca . Thanks for your support!

