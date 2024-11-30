Giving Back to the Environment with the RRCA this Holiday Season

With the approaching holiday season, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is reflecting on the recent generosity of residents, students, local businesses, and visitors who have given back to our local environment and community through donations to the RRCA.

“We are truly touched by those who have included their local conservation authority in their holiday giving,” says RRCA’s Board of Directors Chair, Bryan McGillis. “As the RRCA is a registered not-for-profit organization, donations can go a long way towards supporting our work to enhance and conserve environmentally significant land, improve wildlife habitat and visitor experience at our public Conservation Areas, get more trees planted locally, and more.”

In recent years, community support for the RRCA’s environmental and eco-tourism work has taken place in all seasons and in different forms, including large donations of environmentally significant land through Canada’s Ecological gifts program, charity yard sales by local high school students, and even contributions to donation boxes at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area by visitors happy to play a small part in increasing habitat enhancements at the provinciallysignificant wetland.

“In recent years, we have also been thrilled to see local businesses reach out to us, wanting to support our native tree planting as part of their corporate citizenship commitments,” add McGillis. “A healthy and resilient local environment gives us so much: cleaner air and water, protection from natural hazards like flooding and erosion, free and accessible recreation opportunities, and so much more. It’s encouraging to see the community giving back so generously to our environment.”

rrca.on.ca/Donate . Donors can select different RRCA programs to support, such as specific Conservation Areas and tree planting. Memorial donations are also possible. To learn more about land donation opportunities, visit rrca.on.ca/Stewardship . Those interested in donating to the RRCA this Christmas and holiday season can do so on the RRCA website through CanadaHelps at. Donors can select different RRCA programs to support, such as specific Conservation Areas and tree planting. Memorial donations are also possible. To learn more about land donation opportunities, visit