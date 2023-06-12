Glengarry Highland Games Salutes the RCMP on its 150th Anniversary

One of the popular sights at each Glengarry Highland Games held in Maxville, Ontario, is the red serge of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as they lead the Official Party onto the infield during the Games Opening Ceremonies. This year there will be many more sightings of that fabled uniform as the Games salutes the RCMP on its 150th Anniversary. In 2023, the RCMP is marking 150 years of service to the public and to the security of our country. The RCMP has been an iconic Canadian institution since 1873 and their red serge uniform is synonymous with Canada and is recognized around the world. It is the national police service of Canada, with a team of over 19,000 police officers across the country and is unique in the world, providing policing services at the international, federal, provincial and municipal levels. Members serve in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast, keeping Canada and Canadians safe.

Starting with their presence at Thursday’s Tartan Ball on August 3, the Mounties will be front and centre at the major 2023 Glengarry Highland Games events. The Tartan Ball’s Metcalfe Centre will be decorated with RCMP memorabilia where Commissioner Mike Duheme and RCMP employees will be in attendance for this gala evening.

On Friday, August 4, for the first full day of the Games, there will be an RCMP Information Tent on the grounds where visitors can discuss job opportunities with the Mounties who are looking for recruits of all backgrounds. As well, they will be showcasing other programs, including the RCMP National Youth Services which provides educational and awareness tools and resources for youth, police officers, educators and government officials, and others who work with youth. At the 11:30 a.m. Memorial Garden ceremony, Mounties will be present for this solemn occasion honouring former Games Directors. Later at the evening’s Tattoo and Concert, the Mounties are centre stage with the RCMP taking the salute to begin the evening’s ceremony where there will be a special performance by the RCMP Pipes and Drums and the graceful RCMP Dancers. Formed in the spring of 2000, the band is comprised of citizen volunteers, police officers and employees of the organization. The Band and Dancers perform regularly for the public in support of regional and local community endeavours including charity fundraisers, fairs, festivals, parades, sport and cultural awards ceremonies. The band and the dancers last appeared at the Games in 2018 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the RCMP tartan.

Saturday, August 5 brings another full day of RCMP participation. The Information Tent continues and of course, RCMP Musical Ride horses and riders will lead the official party onto the infield. Additional events are in the works that will bring more of the story and the history of the Mounties to our Games visitors and provide an opportunity to show their pride in the important work they do.

Games President, Eric Metcalfe, welcomes the RCMP to the 74th Games and states, “The RCMP are a huge part of the Games and each summer everyone knows that the Games will officially kick off when you see the iconic red uniformed riders and their horses lead the parade down Fair Street and onto the infield. It is an honour for the Games this year to thank the RCMP for their contribution to our event and for their service to Canada for 150 years. ”

The RCMP has multiple activities and events planned across the country throughout the year to commemorate this historic anniversary. Visit their website to find out all the events they have planned.

For more details on this year’s Glengarry Highland Games and on the RCMP participation, check out the Games website: www.glengarryhighlandgames.com.