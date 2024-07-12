Glengarry Memorial Hospital Awarded Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) Designation by the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO)

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) designation by the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO). This honour recognizes the hospital’s commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care through the implementation of evidence-based practices.

The journey towards this significant achievement began in 2021 when HGMH was selected through an international competitive process as a pre-designate Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) by RNAO. Over the past three years, in partnership with RNAO, the hospital has implemented several best practices related to five key areas, including preventing falls & reducing injuries from falls, alternative approaches to the use of restraints, delirium, dementia & depression in older adults, care transitions, and person & family centred care.

“We are honored to receive the BPSO designation from the RNAO. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients,” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO of Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital. “Our team has worked tirelessly over the past three years to integrate these best practices into our daily operations, and we are proud of the positive impact this has had on patient outcomes.”

Achieving the BPSO designation was a collaborative effort involving multidisciplinary teams across the hospital. The commitment and hard work of the nurses, physicians, allied health professionals, and administrative staff were pivotal in this achievement.

As a Best Practice Spotlight Organization, HGMH will continue to uphold the highest standards of nursing practice by implementing another two best practice guidelines over the next year. The hospital is committed to ongoing evaluation and quality improvement to ensure that patients receive the best care based on the latest evidence.

Excellence in patient care is continuous and the hospital will keep striving to achieve its mission in delivering outstanding care for its communities.

ABOUT HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) has been established in Alexandria, Ontario, for over 55 years. HGMH provides acute care, 24-hour emergency services, outpatient services and rehabilitation to over 41,000 residents every year. Our team includes over 180 staff members, 50 Medical Staff members and 100 volunteers who all take pride in bringing quality health care to our local Eastern Ontario community.