Glengarry School of Piping year end awards

Awards were presented to students from the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming, recognizing achievements in progress and commitment to advancing Celtic music. The School of Piping & Drumming began in 1967, with the purpose of providing weekly instruction of musical theory for both bagpipes and drums.

In 1961, the recently formed Glengarry Pipe Band – established to play at the Maxville Highland Games and pipe in dignitaries – was looking for members to fill and grow the ranks of the band. The Glengarry Pipe Band, under Pipe Major (PM) Gordon Kippen, then PM Connie Blaney, PM Elizabeth MacLennan and PM J.T. MacKenzie, proved their value as a community band for parades, events and the Games. These leaders provided tutoring for members of the band, but at a town meeting, spearheaded by Allan Vallance, band organizers knew they needed a steady supply of capable pipers and drummers to participate in the band. Realizing not all members of the band knew how to read music, the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming was created by Sybil MacPhee to teach music to students, aside from their regular band practice, and provide a focus on theory.

The Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming educates and evaluates students according to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Standards and Grading which govern competition guidelines, eligibility and age limits. The Glengarry School has continuously operated since its inception in 1967, even managing to keep lessons going during the pandemic. Classes are offered to young and mature students, and musical experience is not necessary to join. The School currently operates from Glengarry District High School in Alexandria, but continues to search for a permanent home base in Maxville, where the School began.

Students from the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming have opportunities to join the Glengarry Pipe Band, which currently consists of a Grade 3, Grade 4 and Juvenile Band. However, with the skills acquired through the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming, students are qualified to participate, and would be welcome, in any band. Students can also take part in solo competition held at various highland games, administered by the Pipers and Pipe Band Society of Ontario (PPBSO).

Year-end awards included: HD Munro trophy for Most Improved Drum student awarded to Deacon Murray; Aurora Savoy received the GSPD trophy for the Intermediate Drumming student showing the most improvement; Rick Giles received the trophy for Most Improved Piping student at the

Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming; James Labelle received the award for Most Improved Beginner Drummer; Lindsay MacPherson won the School Spirit Award; John Meek won the trophy for the Highest Degree in Drumming; the School Spirit Award in memory of Sybil MacPhee was awarded to Loxley MacDonald; Reid Fraser and Sawyer MacDonald received Certificates of Merit; Shawn Tobin won the Glengarry Club of Ottawa trophy for the Most Helpful Drummer; Laurie MacMillan received the SDG Board of Education Best Female Solo; Sam Villeneuve received the SDG Board of Education award for Junior Male Best Solo; Sean Burgess received the Met Life trophy for the student with the Highest Degree of Excellence in Piping; and Rory MacDonald received the Piobaireachd award for the student showing the most potential and progress.

Although bagpipes are not currently considered a mainstream instrument in the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), high school students can earn community hours through their volunteer participation in band community events. The sound of the pipes and drums stirs a deep emotional response in listeners and the Glengarry School of Piping & Drumming continues to provide a venue to learn the instruments and theory so important to maintaining the cultural heritage of Glengarry.