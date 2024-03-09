GMH implements electronic patient satisfaction surveys for real time feedback 

Alexandria, ON – In a stride towards modernization and improved patient care, Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is proud to announce the implementation of electronic patient satisfaction surveys. This transition to electronic surveys marks a significant advancement in gathering feedback from our valued patients, ensuring their voices are heard and their experiences are continuously improved upon.

Traditionally, patient satisfaction surveys have been conducted through paper forms, which could be cumbersome and time-consuming. By transitioning to electronic surveys, HGMH aims to streamline the feedback process, making it more convenient and accessible for patients to share their thoughts and insights about their healthcare experiences.

With the new electronic survey system, patients will receive a secure and user-friendly link via email following their visit to HGMH. Email addresses will be used solely for the purpose of patient satisfaction surveys. This link will lead them to a brief survey designed to capture feedback on various aspects of their care, including the quality of medical treatment, communication with healthcare providers, facility cleanliness, and overall satisfaction with their experience.

Rachel Romany, Vice President of Clinical Services, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive at HGMH, emphasized the importance of patient feedback in driving continuous improvement within the hospital. “At HGMH, we are committed to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients. The implementation of electronic patient satisfaction surveys allows us to gather timely feedback and identify areas where we excel, as well as areas where we can enhance our services to better meet the needs of our patients.”

The move to electronic surveys reflects the hospitals dedication to providing patient-centered care. By leveraging technology to gather feedback, the hospital aims to foster greater transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to patient needs by receiving results as they are submitted. This allows the hospital to act on feedback in a more responsive way than it has been able to in the past.

Patients can rest assured that their responses remain anonymous and used solely for the purpose of improving the quality of care provided at HGMH.

HGMH remains steadfast in its mission to delivering outstanding care for its communities and the introduction of electronic patient satisfaction surveys is yet another testament to this unwavering commitment.

ABOUT HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) has been established in Alexandria, Ontario, for over 55 years. HGMH provides acute care, 24-hour emergency services, outpatient services and rehabilitation to over 41,000 residents every year. Our team includes over 180 staff members, 50 Medical Staff members and 100 volunteers who all take pride in bringing quality health care to our local Eastern Ontario community.