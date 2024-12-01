Gnome Sweet Home!

Over the past few months, front lawns have been filled with little gnomes – hanging out, bringing smiles to those passing by, and raising funds for the new Dundas Manor. From May to September, groups of gnomes travelled from home to home – helping to build a brand-new home for the residents of Dundas Manor!

And when the gnomes finally went off into winter hibernation, $10,880 had been given to the new Dundas Manor!

“This has been an e-GNOME-ous FUNdraiser for the new Dundas Manor and we are so grateful to everyone who gave so generously to support a gnome visit or proudly displayed the gnomes on their lawn,” notes Cindy Ault Peters from the WDMH Foundation. “It was so fun to see the gnomestravelling through the counties!”

And even better. You can take home a gnome to keep the fun going. They will be on sale soon. You can get yours by contacting Cindy at 343-572-6345.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!