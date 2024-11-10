Grade 9 Students Check Out a Career in Health Care

November 10, 2024
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Grade 9 Students Check Out a Career in Health Care

It’s been five years since Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) hosted Take Your Kids to Work Day – a chance for Grade 9 students to visit WDMH and learn about careers in health care. On November 6th, we welcomed eight students who got to experience “a day in the life” throughout the hospital.

Thank you to the WDMH staff and medical residents who took the time to explain everything from how to stitch someone up to how to put on a cast. The students learned about the importance of handwashing and got hands-on training on how to draw blood and do ultrasounds. In fact, one of the technicians at WDMH is pregnant and shared her baby and belly for viewing!

“We hope the students had a good time and are now thinking about the many possibilities that a career in health care could offer,” summed up CEO Cholly Boland. “We look forward to welcoming you to the WDMH team in the future!”

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

