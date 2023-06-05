Gray’s Creek Conservation Area Trails Closed Until Further Notice

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) reminds the public that the Gray’s Creek Conservation Area trails are closed until further notice due to tree management and trail system modifications.

The Conservation Area is located in South Glengarry, just minutes east of the City of Cornwall. The trails were closed in April for hazard and dead/dying tree management. Tree management is essential for public safety and forest health. Visitors are asked to respect all barricades and signage and must refrain from walking on the trails and bike path until further notice. The RRCA is working diligently to safely re-open the trails to the public as soon as possible. The marina, soccer fields, park, and picnic areas remain open.

The trail system is also undergoing adjustments. For many years, Gray’s Creek Conservation Area’s 6.5 kilometre trail system was possible due to a joint partnership between several landowners, including the RRCA and private landowners. The RRCA and community are grateful to the private landowners for this arrangement.

As one private property has recently changed ownership, the trail system requires adjustment since the new landowner has alternate plans for the property. The public is advised to respect signage and not enter the private property.

Gray’s Creek is one of the RRCA’s three Conservation Areas. While the trails are closed at Gray’s Creek, the public is encouraged to explore Cooper Marsh Conservation Area and Charlottenburgh Park, both located along County Road 2 in South Glengarry. Although some of the Cooper Marsh trails are currently closed due to substantial repairs to the Marsh’s system of pumps and ring dykes, visitors can still step into nature along the boardwalks and Visitors Centre.

For more information, please visit the RRCA’s website at rrca.on.ca, or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.