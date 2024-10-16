Great Strides at The Grand Parade

One foot in front of the other. That’s how we are raising funds to help build the new Dundas Manor. And on September 21st, we took a giant leap with The Grand Parade!

From Dundas Manor residents riding in style on their bicycles built for three … to families from the neighbourhood … to ghostbusters and stormtroopers … everyone was out for a walk and supporting the new home.

The results are in and $37,465 was raised at The Grand Parade! Donations will continue to be accepted until October 31st athttps://thegrandparade.org/winchester.

“We are so grateful to everyone – walkers, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and even the community members who waved along the route!” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “It was a perfect day to raise money for the newest home in our community!”

The new Dundas Manor is much more than just a building – it will be a beautiful home that will be more than double the size of the current home. Grand Parade walkers got to see the construction progress firsthand. “We are excited to continue fundraising alongside the construction,” adds Kristen. The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. To date, more than $14 million has been given by our generous community. Thank you!

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about major or legacy gifts, please contact Erin Kapcala at 613-292-7468 orekapcala@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.