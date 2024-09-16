Guess who is stopping by The Grand Parade for the new Dundas Manor on September 21st? Hint, hint: Who You Gonna Call? … May the Force Be With You.

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? And if your empire needs a little clean-up, who do you want on your team? This year’s Grand Parade in Winchester will be a little safer … with Ghostbusters AND Stormtroopers walking around protecting us all!

We are excited to announce that Capital Ghostbusters and the Capital City Garrison are taking part in this year’s Grand Parade, raising funds for the new Dundas Manor.

Shane Hultquist is a big fan of the Ghostbusters and joined the Ghostbuster group in 2018. “We are fans of Ghostbusters and Star Wars and we like to dress up to raise money for local causes and put smiles on kids’ faces,” he says. “We can’t wait to see everyone on September 21st in Winchester.”

Shane lives less than a block away from the new Dundas Manor and says it’s exciting to see the construction underway: “I see the great care being provided there and I support the new building. It’s definitely needed.”

The Grand Parade includes a 2.5 or 5 kilometre walk around Winchester. Participants will enjoy complimentary face painting, BBQ lunch, coffee, snacks, music and more. Fancy coffees will be on sale and we will have raffle tickets available for some incredible prizes like a new Jeep and a gazebo and outdoor kitchen. Plus, accessible porta-potties will be onsite this year.

Team captains can sign up online and create teams of friends and family to raise funds and walk together. Every walker who raises $150 (adult) or $75 (youth) or more qualifies for a Grand Parade t-shirt. And, if you would like to walk but don’t want to start a team, please join the WDMH Foundation one! Even better if you can’t walk on September 21st, you can do your walk another day and still be part of the fun and thisessential community project.

“No experience is required for the walk – just a big heart and a desire to help. If you’ve been thinking about supporting your community and the new home, now is the time!”, sums up Cindy Ault Peters.

For all the details, to sign up, or to donate, please visithttps://thegrandparade.org/winchester