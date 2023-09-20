Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties holds ground breaking for first North Glengarry project 

Maxville, ON – Construction has begun on Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties’ most recent home build. Local government officials and supporters were onsite to officially celebrate the beginning of the project. This is both the first North Glengarry Build and the first semi-detached home for the organization.

Once the homes are completed and pass final inspection, they will be appraised and sold to the families at fair market value. The mortgages, held by the local Habitat office, present homeowners with an interest free, 25-30 year mortgage with no financial down payment.

Homeowners make monthly mortgage payments to Habitat for Humanity which will not exceed 30% of the household income. This ensures the home is affordable for the families. Mortgage payments are also deposited into an account solely used to build more affordable Habitat for Humanity homes.

“At Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & the Counties, we work to provide affordable homeownership opportunities to working families in need of decent and affordable housing who would otherwise not be able to buy a home,” remarked Hank Blasiak, Board Chair.

Successful applicants to the affordable homeownership program must demonstrate a need for decent and affordable housing; be willing to partner with Habitat; and be able to make affordable monthly mortgage payments.

“Working with community partners is key to solving the housing crisis, to ensuring everyone has the housing they need,” said Leigh Taggart, Executive Director. “The investment in this project today offers a direct benefit to the families who will purchase these homes and future homes we will build in our community.”

In March 2023, the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada announced an additional $25 million investment to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years. This brings the total federal investment in Habitat for Humanity to $80.8 million through the Government of Canada’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

“Projects like the one announced today are a true example of the strong partnership between the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity,” said Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell. “The investment in these new homes will soon be a welcome addition to the growing community of Maxville. Our government is proud to support innovative programs like this that will benefit hardworking middle class Canadians and their dreams of homeownership.”

Partner Families for Maxville have not yet been selected. The application process is still open and local families are encouraged to apply here: www.habitatcornwall.org/apply or by visiting the Cornwall ReStore at 1400 Vincent Massy Drive, Cornwall.