Have you seen this float driving by?

Vince Zandbelt has a new twist on ‘raising the roof’. He is supporting the campaign to build the new Dundas Manor by literally raising the roof all around town – with a giant float! The creative platform promotes the ‘Winchester Raises the Roof’ event set for September 14th and shares our gratitude for everyone who is supporting the campaign to build the new Dundas Manor.

Vince has been out and about at the Dairyfest Tractor Parade, Winchester Bike Night and even dropping by Dundas Manor to entertain the residents. The float includes a giant truss on the front representing the roof which moves up and down, thank you signs and a motorcycle on the back.

“The float is incredible, and we really appreciate Vince’s support,” says WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “We hope everyone can join us on September 14th for the big event.”

On September 14th, the Township of North Dundas is partnering with the Winchester Downtown Revitalization Committee, the Garden Party Market, Foodland Winchester, and the North Dundas Chamber of Commerce to create a jam-packed day of events in support of the new Dundas Manor.

It will include a performance by the OPP Golden Helmets Precision Motorcycle Team (downtown), a meet-and-greet with the riders, a Garden Party Market (577 Main Street), Fries for Charity (Winchester Foodland) and Winchester Bike Night activities (downtown core). The WDMH Foundation will be selling ‘Raise the Roof’ Jeep & grocery raffle tickets along with a few of our other raffles. All proceeds will support the community fundraising portion of the cost of building the new home.

“We are in the home stretch, with just $4.44 million more to go,” adds Kristen Casselman. “The WDMH Foundation continues to lead the fundraising efforts right alongside the construction work. We’re not there yet, but we know we can do it – together!”

More information on the day’s events can be found at https://bit.ly/raisetheroof4dundasmanor. Local businesses interested in getting involved in the event and supporting the new Dundas Manor are invited to contact Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters at cpeters@wdmh.on.ca or 343-572-6345.

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.